List of who can evict you in MI grows

Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 3, which clearly defines the list of individuals allowed to serve an order of eviction and restore the property owner to the full possession of the premises. Senator Peter Lucido (SD-08) sponsored the bill.
Senate Bill 3 establishes which officials can be ordered by a court to evict a tenant subject to a court order.
The list of officials who can serve an order of eviction and restore property owners with possession of the premises now includes: court officers, bailiffs or local law enforcement officers.
“This bill provides needed clarity and reassurance that individuals involved in evictions or restoring possessions are given the authority of the court and proper training. Having these roles defined is another way that we can keep Michiganders safe,” said Whitmer. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature on bills that provides more critical protections for Michigan residents.”
Senate Bill 3 will take effect 90 days after its enactment.