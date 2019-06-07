Linda Chaffee Mason, 72

Free

News

Obits Boyne City Gazette 117

Linda Chaffee Mason, 72 of Charlevoix, died June 5, 2019 at the McLaren Northern Michigan …

Linda Chaffee Mason, 72 of Charlevoix, died June 5, 2019 at the McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.

Linda was born on July 1, 1946 in Detroit, the daughter of E. James and Mary Gene (Muller) Chaffee. She graduated from Robichaud High School in Dearborn Heights and later Central Michigan University. From a young age, Linda summered with her family in Gaylord, so in the early 1970’s she moved north and made her home in Charlevoix. She went to worked for PUMCO until opening her own firm, Mason Interior Design in Charlevoix in 1976. Linda retired in 2015.

Linda truly loved Charlevoix and its people. She was an inspiring business woman and extremely talented in her field. She designed homes across the United States and made fast and life-long friends with her clients, whom she greatly adored.

She was an active member of the Charlevoix community and was once named, Citizen of the Year. She served in the Charlevoix Historical Society and with the Downtown Development Authority. Linda’s talents, her love of gardening and her eye for design naturally led her to become a moving force in the beautification of downtown Charlevoix. Many of the trees now seen on Bridge Street were a result of her efforts. She enjoyed few things more than a stroll downtown; stopping to visit or to just say hello to those she met. She was a wonderful lady who will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by a brother, James Chaffee of Gaylord; sister, Lori (Louis) Mettler of Petoskey; niece Taylor Markgraf of Chicago, IL; and by numerous friends and their children who lovingly knew her as “Auntie Linda”

A memorial service will take place at a later date in Charlevoix.

In lieu of flowers, although she adored them, the family requests that in Linda’s memory, pay it forward, and do something nice for someone else.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stone Funeral Home of Petoskey.