Library closed April 26-29

Check out the full listing of the Boyne District Library’s April 2019 events and programs!

Boyne District Library welcomes April with events and programs for all ages! Most events are FREE and open to anyone interested in attending.

The library is getting an update. We are replacing our wood floor upstairs, so the library will be closed April 26th through April 29th. The bookmobile will be open in a limited capacity to serve patrons during that time. On Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 the lower level will be open, but the 2nd floor will remain closed. You will be able enter the library lower level through our Community Room by the parking lot. We thank you for your understanding!

The Youth Department continues their every-other-week Dungeon & Dragons Club for middle school students to get together to play D&D. April meetings will be April 2nd, 9th, and 16th, 3:30pm in the Community Room.

National Library Week is April 7th – 13th. To celebrate we are opening our Seed Library! Members may stop by during National Library Week (April 7-13) to pick up seed packets. It’s not too late to become a member; it’s free and all you have to do is register at the library. Then the following week, any BDL patron is welcome to pick up seeds. Stop by and check out our newest library program!

On Wednesday, April 10th 2-6pm, BDL will celebrate National Bookmobile Day with the bookmobile parked outside the library from 2-6pm. Come by, check out some books and pick up some bookmobile bling!

Lego Jam continues Thursdays, April 4th & 18th from 3:30-5pm. An informal meet-up for LEGO maniacs to get creative. Grades 2-6.

BDL celebrates International Table Top Day on Saturday, April 6th from 10am-3pm. Board games, snacks, and fun to be had by all! Kids of all ages invited! Drop in to play a game we have or bring your own to play in a fun environment.

Join us for an adults only Euchre Tournament Thursday, April 18th from 6-8pm. Come as a group, or come alone, the tournament will be set up for individuals. Join us for a fun night of cards, snacks, and community! RSVP required.

Join our Sock Knitting Class on Saturday, April 27th from 10am-12noon. Class is free, we will provide basic supplies; if you wish to use special sock knitting yarn then you will need to provide these materials. Double edged needles will be used, so if you have any of these needles, please bring them along. RSVP is required at www.boynelibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library 231-582-7861. And yes, the class will take place even though the upstairs of the library will be closed.

Additional adult and family programs in April include:

Yoga with Reb Andrews 9am Mondays, $5 per week. There WILL BE Yoga on April 29 th , even though the library will be closed. Enter through the Community Room downstairs on that day.

, even though the library will be closed. Enter through the Community Room downstairs on that day. 10am-Toddler Tales & Tunes every Monday. No program April 29 th .

. 10am-Storytime every Tuesday

Beginning Computer Classes every Tuesday at 2pm.

Tai Chi Class (Meg is back beginning April 10th) meets every Wednesday, 9am for beginners, 10am for advanced students, cost is $5 per session.

Every first Friday of the month, a Sensory Storytime is available for our special needs adult patrons. Our next program will be Friday, April 5 th at 10am. Caregivers must accompany participants.

at 10am. Caregivers must accompany participants. Family Dinner Storytime continues Monday, April 8 th at 5:30pm. Contact Ms. Alexa at 231-582-7861 for more information.

at 5:30pm. Contact Ms. Alexa at 231-582-7861 for more information. The Boyne District Library Book Club meets at 7pm on April 22nd. This month’s book is A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith.

Information for all BDL events and programs can also be found on our webpage www.boynelibrary.org. To RSVP (register) for any events: www.boynelibrary.org/programs , choose Children, Teen, Adult and then select RSVP for the event from those listed.