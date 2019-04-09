Letters to the Editor for April 10

News Boyne City Gazette 8

Volunteer appreciation

Editor:

Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 7-13, provides us with an opportunity to recognize the valuable …

Volunteer appreciation

Editor:

Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 7-13, provides us with an opportunity to recognize the valuable donation of time and talent by Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan (WRCNM) volunteers.

Volunteerism is a fundamental part of the WRCNM story. In 1977 a handful of strong, compassionate visionaries launched the organization.

These perceptive women wanted to meet a critical need in the community; a women’s center that would advocate for social justice in ending violence against women, in addition to providing services to support the well-being of women, children, and families in northern Michigan.

Their mission and many of the services they defined are still offered and relied on by community members today.

Volunteers make a meaningful difference in a variety of ways, such as helping Gold Mine stores look great and run smoothly, answering the 24-hour crisis and information line, sharing kindness and support with families at the Safe Home, and serving on the Board of Directors or Violence Prevention Team. Volunteers also assist with mailings, provide building upkeep and maintenance, and work on essential WRCNM fundraisers.

Every day we are thankful for the important contributions of Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan (WRCNM) volunteers. We value their dedication, commitment and compassion.

Jamie Winters

Safe Home Coordinator

Thanks for your help

Editor:

A thank you to Northern Michigan’s Volunteers

“Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart.” – Elizabeth Andrew

We, the members of Northern Michigan Association of Volunteer Administrators (NMAVA), would like to thank those in our community that make a difference in nonprofit volunteer programs. We are celebrating the National Volunteer Week from April 7-13 by showcasing our volunteers and their impact in our community!

For 25+ years, we have been inspired by the volunteers that have been generous with their time and energy to organizations across Northern Michigan.

From 2011 – 2018, our volunteers logged 3,752,000 volunteer hours!

We thank you for your selfless commitment to our organizations.

We celebrate all the unique gifts our volunteers bring with them every day.

We would not be where we are today without the help of volunteers!

NMAVA is a coalition of professional volunteer administrators from nonprofit organizations across Northwest Lower Michigan. Their mission is to promote the profession of volunteer management through collaboration, networking, and professional development.

Please contact Ashley Redinger at 231-929-7083 or aredinger@catholichumanservices.org if your organization is interested in becoming a member of NMAVA.