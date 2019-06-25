LETTERS – Thanks supporters; beware Line 5 deal

Thanks for supporting women in need

Editor:

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan thanks the many people involved in the Women Can/Women Do – Charlevoix County fundraising luncheon held at Castle Farms on June 12. Together, we raised dollars to help fund essential WRCNM programs and services that thousands of people rely on every year.

We thank the hundreds of women who attended the event. We appreciate your support of the work we do.

We thank the dedicated table captains who reached out to friends, family and business associates to fill seats at their table.

We appreciate your energy and efforts!

We thank the designers who donated their time and talent to ensure the success of the event: Beaver Island Boat Company, Belvedere Golf Club Buddies, Castle Farms, Charlevoix Area Garden Club, Charlevoix Cinema III, Charlevoix Circle of Arts, Christ Episcopal Church, Elements Gallery, Gold Mine Resale Shops, Graze Catering, Harwood Gold, Hearts to Holly Quilt Shop, Irish Boat Shop, L. Burnham and Associates, Maison Designs, Monarch Garden and Floral Design, Northern Community Mediation, Panache Hair Studio, Petals Custom Floral Designs, Rafina Grove, Raven Hill Discovery Center, Straddle Books, The Argonne House, The Lake House, The Landing Restaurant, The Rainbow Shoppe, True North Interior Design and Antiques, Upsy-Daisy Floral, and Van Dam Custom Boats.

We thank Linda and Richard Mueller, owners of Castle Farms, for sharing their lovely venue with our guests. We appreciate your ongoing support.

We thank Grey Gables for the wonderful lunch, and we thank Diane McMahon for providing dessert. Both were delicious as usual!

We thank volunteer committee members for your thoughtful and diligent work to make this event a success. We appreciate all you do!

We thank premier sponsor Fifth Third Bank for your generous financial support. Thank you for caring!

Gail Kloss

Executive Director

Line 5 Tunnel Question

Editor:

Enbridge spokesman, Ryan Duffy says, “We’re committed to moving forward with the Line 5 tunnel project, which would invest $500 million into the state to ensure security of energy supply and further protect the natural resources that we all treasure” in Michigan.

Do you believe Enbridge is investing to protect the future of Michigan or the future of Enbridge?

That is the key question which Governor Whitmer was elected to answer.

She is to answer it this week.

Cast your vote with her today.

Barbara Stamiris

Traverse City