LETTERS – Thank-you, People Fund

New Horizons Clubhouse, a program of North Country Community Mental Health, would like to thank the Great Lakes Energy People Fund for helping fund the creation of our new laundry room!

The clubhouse, which serves adults recovering from mental illnesses, promotes personal wellness, growth and independence for our members through employment programs, socialization opportunities, and community advocacy.

It is one of nearly 300 clubhouses worldwide that is accredited through Clubhouse International, an organization that envisions a “world where people with mental illness recover and are an integral part of society.”

Having an onsite laundry room ensures that our members have a place to wash clothes and bedding.

It is especially helpful to working members who need to keep uniforms and work clothes clean.

The Great Lakes Energy People Fund, which has awarded over $3.3 million to local organizations since 1999, provides grants to non-profit and charitable organizations throughout the region.

Funds are generated through participating Great Lakes Energy consumers who agree to round up their monthly bills. 100 percent of this money is given back to organizations that serve local communities.

We encourage anyone who receives their electrical service through Great Lakes Energy to participate in this worthy program.

To enroll, contact Great Lakes Energy at 888-485-2537 or visit their website at gtlakes.com (“community” tab) for more information.