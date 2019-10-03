LETTERS – Remembering Grandma Howie

Editor: Chris, I want to personally thank you for keeping my grandmother Shirley’s legacy alive with …

Editor:

Chris, I want to personally thank you for keeping my grandmother Shirley’s legacy alive with your touching article (Sept. 18 edition).

Growing up, I just knew I had the best grandparents in the world, but reading how she impacted your life brought tears to the eyes of my parents and I.

With my Grandpa Carlton Howie’s recent passing, we’ve felt tremendous responsibility to keep the “Howie” honor alive.

And you published such a beautifully written article about our beloved Shirley … I know she would be humbled and proud.

Shirley Howie was exactly as you described. Not to mention sharp, witty, and filled with one of the best senses of humor you’d meet—often laughing until she couldn’t catch her breath!

She loved to teach her grandchildren practical jokes and supported us in every sport we played, achievement we made, or life mile marker we hit.

She spoiled us every opportunity she got and couldn’t be prouder when she became a great grandmother to my daughter, Brie—who she also spoiled!

She was involved in every Boyne City activity she could find and truly left her mark on this town.

Like you, her impression was felt and is fondly remembered by many.

Your tribute to her didn’t go unnoticed, and I greatly enjoyed reading it.

Lea Howie, Granddaughter of Shirley Howie

Boyne City