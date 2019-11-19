LETTERS: Helping the needy at Christmastime

Help Community Xmas

To Our Community and Friends,

As we start gearing up for the 2019 holiday season, we ask that you remember those less fortunate by donating to Boyne Area Community Christmas.

Non-perishable food items, new unwrapped toys, games or books can be dropped off beginning Dec. 2-16, Monday through Thursday, 10am-2pm – Boyne City Education Center, Pine St. entrance. Monetary donations.

Please make checks payable to Boyne Area Community Christmas and send them c/o Eleanor West, Treasurer at 915 Robinson Street #15, Boyne City, MI 49712.

Additional information or to submit the name of a child in need, please contact Heather Ross at (231) 459-5588. From all the volunteers at Boyne Area Community Christmas and the many grateful families of our community, thank you for your continued support and generosity!