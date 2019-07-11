LETTERS: EJ Freedom Fest

EJ Freedom Fest Thank-you

Editor:

The weather was just beautiful for the 2019 Freedom Festival, and the event was a huge success. Fabulous Fireworks, Parades, Live Music, Contest, Food and Fun were all part of the East Jordan Freedom Festival that kicked off the start of another great summer season in the community of East Jordan.

The festival ran from Wednesday, June 24 – Sunday, June 30.

The festival brought families and friends from throughout the area into downtown with 5 days of fun for all to enjoy.

The East Jordan Freedom Festival would like to thank the many, many organizations, businesses, churches and individuals for their donations and support that make the festival possible.

Gold Sponsors

EJ

Silver Sponsors

East Jordan Plastics, Inc.

Charlevoix State Bank

Joe & Robyn Rebec

Great Lakes Fireworks

Great Lakes Energy

Northern Michigan Dust Control

Anonymous donor

DTE Energy Foundation

Red Sponsors

Valley Graphics Printing

Mobile Marine Service

Burnette Foods

MPN

The Insurance Shop

East Jordan True Value

Fox Charlevoix

Save-A-Lot Food Store

Lynda’s Real Estate Service

B & B Auto Service

Rebec-Hosler Sweet Post 227

Okkonen Construction

Bingham Well Drilling

American Waste

White Sponsors

East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce

Olstrom Excavating & Paving

Marty’s Dairy Grille

Hall Dental

Korthase Flinn Insurance & Financial Services

Huntington Bank

Buffman & Sons Excavating, LLC

Ed’s Used Cars

South Arm Cafe

Atlas Electric

East Jordan Lion’s Club

East Jordan Sno-Mobilers, Inc.

F.O. Barden & Son

South Arm Construction

Blue Sponsors

Michigan Snowmobiler Magazine

The Computer Center

Subway of East Jordan

Brett’s Firewood Processing

Ernst Construction

Steve’s Towing Service

The Zone Sports Lounge

Hildee’s Auto, LLC

Tom & Marge Teske

Corinne Fisher

Jordan Valley Barn

Phoenix Trailers, LLC

Sodalicious

Northern MI Custom Image

Louis Drapeau Concrete Designs

TG Plumbing & Heating

East Jordan Motel

East Jordan Class of 1985

Clean Cleaning Cleaning Service

Linda & Dennis Gocha

Jack & Danielle Poindexter

Matt & Katie McLeod

Statewide Financial Solutions

BC Pizza of East Jordan

East Jordan EZ Mart/East Jordan South ARM

Star Sponsor

Busy Bridge

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Bob Mathers Ford

Archibald & Elaine Dettman

South Arm ORV Club

Richard & Patricia Hodge

The Freedom Festival Committee would also like to thank the City of East Jordan and the city departments for all their hard work, East Jordan DPW, East Jordan Police Dept., East Jordan Fire Dept., and Jordan Valley EMS Authority. Thank you to the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce for their support and advertising assistance, Special thanks to the South Arm ORV Club. We would also like to thank the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department, and to the many volunteers that put in lots of hours to make the event a success.

As you can see…it takes MANY people to make a successful festival. Without their time and support events such as the East Jordan Freedom Festival would not be possible! Please thank the owners and managers of these businesses as you support them throughout the year.

If you would like to be part of the volunteer planning committee or festival board for the 2020 East Jordan Freedom Festival please contact Shannon at 231-536-7351 or info@eastjordanfreedomfestival.org

Shannon Fender, President

East Jordan Freedom Festival