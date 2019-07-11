LETTERS: EJ Freedom Fest

EJ Freedom Fest Thank-you
Editor:
The weather was just beautiful for the 2019 Freedom Festival, and the event was a huge success. Fabulous Fireworks, Parades, Live Music, Contest, Food and Fun were all part of the East Jordan Freedom Festival that kicked off the start of another great summer season in the community of East Jordan.
The festival ran from Wednesday, June 24 – Sunday, June 30.
The festival brought families and friends from throughout the area into downtown with 5 days of fun for all to enjoy.
The East Jordan Freedom Festival would like to thank the many, many organizations, businesses, churches and individuals for their donations and support that make the festival possible.
Gold Sponsors
EJ
Silver Sponsors
East Jordan Plastics, Inc.
Charlevoix State Bank
Joe & Robyn Rebec
Great Lakes Fireworks
Great Lakes Energy
Northern Michigan Dust Control
Anonymous donor
DTE Energy Foundation
Red Sponsors
Valley Graphics Printing
Mobile Marine Service
Burnette Foods
MPN
The Insurance Shop
East Jordan True Value
Fox Charlevoix
Save-A-Lot Food Store
Lynda’s Real Estate Service
B & B Auto Service
Rebec-Hosler Sweet Post 227
Okkonen Construction
Bingham Well Drilling
American Waste
White Sponsors
East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce
Olstrom Excavating & Paving
Marty’s Dairy Grille
Hall Dental
Korthase Flinn Insurance & Financial Services
Huntington Bank
Buffman & Sons Excavating, LLC
Ed’s Used Cars
South Arm Cafe
Atlas Electric
East Jordan Lion’s Club
East Jordan Sno-Mobilers, Inc.
F.O. Barden & Son
South Arm Construction
Blue Sponsors
Michigan Snowmobiler Magazine
The Computer Center
Subway of East Jordan
Brett’s Firewood Processing
Ernst Construction
Steve’s Towing Service
The Zone Sports Lounge
Hildee’s Auto, LLC
Tom & Marge Teske
Corinne Fisher
Jordan Valley Barn
Phoenix Trailers, LLC
Sodalicious
Northern MI Custom Image
Louis Drapeau Concrete Designs
TG Plumbing & Heating
East Jordan Motel
East Jordan Class of 1985
Clean Cleaning Cleaning Service
Linda & Dennis Gocha
Jack & Danielle Poindexter
Matt & Katie McLeod
Statewide Financial Solutions
BC Pizza of East Jordan
East Jordan EZ Mart/East Jordan South ARM
Star Sponsor
Busy Bridge
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Bob Mathers Ford
Archibald & Elaine Dettman
South Arm ORV Club
Richard & Patricia Hodge
The Freedom Festival Committee would also like to thank the City of East Jordan and the city departments for all their hard work, East Jordan DPW, East Jordan Police Dept., East Jordan Fire Dept., and Jordan Valley EMS Authority. Thank you to the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce for their support and advertising assistance, Special thanks to the South Arm ORV Club. We would also like to thank the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department, and to the many volunteers that put in lots of hours to make the event a success.
As you can see…it takes MANY people to make a successful festival. Without their time and support events such as the East Jordan Freedom Festival would not be possible! Please thank the owners and managers of these businesses as you support them throughout the year.
If you would like to be part of the volunteer planning committee or festival board for the 2020 East Jordan Freedom Festival please contact Shannon at 231-536-7351 or info@eastjordanfreedomfestival.org
Shannon Fender, President
East Jordan Freedom Festival