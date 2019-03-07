LETTERS – Developers not the enemy

Editor: Kudos to you on your editorial. (“Incivility has no place in our public hearings” by …

Editor:

Kudos to you on your editorial. (“Incivility has no place in our public hearings” by Chris Faulknor, Feb. 27 Boyne City Gazette)

Developers who are willing to take a risk and invest in Boyne City should be welcomed!

They’re not the enemy and they should be treated with respect. Some individuals apparently don’t understand the importance of the continued growth of our city.

As a homeowner and summer resident of Boyne City for the past 23 years, I would welcome such a development to our city.

I hope the developer understands that those rude individuals at the meeting don’t represent the majority of Boyne City’s residents.

Kevin Lavin

Boyne City