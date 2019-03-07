BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
March 7, 2019 - Benefit for Boyne boy with cancer
March 7, 2019 - LETTERS – Developers not the enemy
March 7, 2019 - Back to the drawing board
March 7, 2019 - BMCS student essay winners
March 7, 2019 - Boyne Police reports Feb. 11-17

LETTERS – Developers not the enemy

— March 7, 2019

 

Editor:
Kudos to you on your editorial. (“Incivility has no place in our public hearings” by Chris Faulknor, Feb. 27 Boyne City Gazette)

Developers who are willing to take a risk and invest in Boyne City should be welcomed!

They’re not the enemy and they should be treated with respect. Some individuals apparently don’t understand the importance of the continued growth of our city.

As a homeowner and summer resident of Boyne City for the past 23 years, I would welcome such a development to our city.

I hope the developer understands that those rude individuals at the meeting don’t represent the majority of Boyne City’s residents.

Kevin Lavin
Boyne City

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Currently
Currently
Currently
Currently
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

March 2019
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  