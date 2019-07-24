LETTERS: Accusations should be taken seriously

Officials should take sex accusations harassment seriously

Editor:

Sexual harassment is a state and federal offense.

People who are fired (Editor’s note: Jim Raber resigned shortly after being accused) for habitual sexual harassment should not be hired to work in public school systems.

Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little and Dr. Jane Millar of Northern Community Mediation should take note.

Governmental entities, schools, non-profits, business, and the public need to be informed on what sexual harassment and abuse is, how to stop enabling it, and how to combat it.

Thank-you for researching this important story.

JoAnne Beemon

Charlevoix