Legislators working to reduce MI auto insurance rates

Michigan 105th District State Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) continued his battle to bring lower car insurance prices to Michigan families this week by working with House colleagues in voting to approve a plan reforming Michigan’s broken no-fault system.
The plan guarantees lower rates for all drivers in Michigan, who now pay the highest average car insurance premiums in the nation – twice as high as drivers in neighboring states like Ohio. The bill offers personal injury coverage options, fights fraud and abuse and addresses medical costs.
“The current system is failing Michigan families, leaving many struggling to afford the sky-high rates we’re forced to pay for car insurance,” Cole, of Mancelona, said after casting his pivotal vote in favor of the legislation. “I made a commitment to constituents before I was elected, and I’m pleased to follow through with a plan that helps people of all ages – seniors, families and young people – along with every business that utilizes company vehicles registered in our state. This solution will move Michigan forward.”
Michigan is the only state to mandate unlimited lifetime health care coverage through car insurance. The plan approved today allows people currently using the coverage to keep it, and those who want it in the future to continue buying it – while providing more affordable options.
The plan:
As majority floor leader, Cole has played a crucial role over the last 16 weeks helping gather the votes needed to pass the legislation through the House.
“This is a historic accomplishment,” Cole said. “Something that has eluded the Michigan Legislature for 30 years is finally becoming a reality. I am proud to be a part of this as a member of the 100th Legislature.”
The sweeping legislation now advances to the Senate for consideration.