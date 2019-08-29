Lecture series announced

North Central Michigan College’s luncheon lecture series for the fall semester will begin on Friday, October 4.

A wide variety of topics will be featured including Michigan population demographics, addiction and tribal justice, the Bath school explosion, Petoskey High School Robotics, urban sustainability in India, fake news and kayaking Lake Superior.

All programs in the fall series will be held on Fridays in the College’s Library conference room. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon.

October 4 – Where are the babies? Twenty years ago, there were two births in our community for every death. Today, deaths outnumber births. Many other major changes are taking place locally and statewide. If our community’s destiny is tied to our demographics, we need to understand these changes and what they will mean for our future and our families. Eric Guthrie, state demographer in Michigan’s Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives in the Department of Technology, Management & Budget, comes from Lansing with the numbers to show us how Michigan has changed and where we are likely headed.

October 11 – Addiction and Tribal Justice What should a tribal court do with addicts who commit crimes? Should a drug dealer be sent to jail or diverted to a healing-to-wellness program? Hon. Allie Greenleaf Maldonado, Chief Judge for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, has faced those difficult questions and will explain how she answers them. Her essay on the topic is contained in a new audio textbook, “Tough Cases,” that looks at the decision-making processes used by judges who have dealt with a variety of thorny cases, including Elián González, Scooter Libby, and Terri Schiavo.

October 25 – Bath School Explosion It was a beautiful morning on May 18, 1927, when George Robson’s mother and father arrived at the new Bath Consolidated School for final exams. A short time later, the school was violently transformed into Michigan’s first site of domestic terrorism with 38 children and six adults among the dead. Mr. Robson tells the story he unearthed of one man’s grievances and how the community coped with the aftermath of his destructive act.

November 15 – First Robotics Combining the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology, this international robotics competition for high school students is said to be the ultimate sport for the mind, and Petoskey High School is in the thick of it. Physics teacher Tom Ochs and his students will explain the many academic and social benefits of this competition and how they run their team like a business.

November 22 – Urban sustainability in India: Is it possible? Kerri Finlayson, North Central professor of anthropology and sociology, recently joined community college faculty from around the U.S. to explore the problems of urban sustainability in India’s overcrowded cities. She will take us on a tour of the north (Jaipur) and south (Mysore and Bangalore) to discuss the biggest sustainability issues and steps being taken to address them.

December 6 – Conspiracy Theories, Fake News, Media and Politics Scott LaDeur, Ph.D., North Central professor of political science, examines why so many people believe claims about a faked moon landing, the rigging of voting machines, the “truth” about 9/11, and President Obama’s birthplace. He will look at conspiratorial thinking and the power of “fake news” to create new realities for voters.

December 13 – Kayaking Lake Superior Author, traveler and grandfather Tom Renkes kayaked solo for a thousand miles along Lake Superior because, he said, “I had overcome storms in my life and wanted this journey as proof of my recovery and reclamation of a life.” We will hear his observations and see what it is like to take a long trip in a very small boat along the largest, most rugged and most dramatic of the Great Lakes.

Reservations are required. You must call 231-348-6600 or email luncheonlectures@ncmich.edu to reserve your place for each presentation. Cost is $12. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. This program is sponsored by the NCMC Foundation.