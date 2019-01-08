BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
Learn about Business Resource Network in Charlevoix

— January 8, 2019

Local businesses will learn about the benefits of participating in a Business Resource Network (BRN) at an information session on Thursday Jan. 17 in Charlevoix.

The event will run from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm at the Char-Em ISD (Emmet Room), 8568 Mercer Boulevard. The information session is being hosted by Northwest Michigan Works! in collaboration with local employers and Char-Em United Way.

Business Resource Networks assist employers with worker retention, training, and supportive services that are available through a professional Success Coach.

The information session will feature an expert panel that will include BRN Success Coach Kate Stolarski and local member employers who will discuss the many benefits offered through Business Resource Networks.

Business representatives will include Amanda Bomers from Boyne Highlands Resort, Scott VanHuis from Boyne Mountain Resort, Jill Harrell from Wojan Windows and Doors Corporation, and Jane Korthase from Grandvue Medical Care Facility.

There is no charge to attend the event. Companies may reserve a seat or learn more about the positive impact of the Business Resource Network by contacting Evelyn Szpliet at Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org or 231.631.2613.

