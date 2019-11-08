Law could help domestic violence victims

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 257 into law to require deferred domestic violence charges to count as prior convictions in subsequent cases.
“Domestic violence is an epidemic that affects thousands of people across Michigan every day,” said Whitmer. “We have a duty to listen and respond to the needs of all Michiganders. That is why I am proud to sign this bill which helps protect victims of domestic violence and moves us a step closer to ending domestic violence in our state.”
Senate Bill 257 helps protect victims of domestic violence by allowing courts to require deferred domestic violence charges to count as prior convictions in subsequent cases, as well as allows the courts to order certain domestic violence offenders to participate in treatment court programs. The bill is sponsored by Senator Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit.