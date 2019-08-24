Labor investigation yields back pay for 58 workers

Brickworks Property Restoration—a masonry company based in Clinton Township, Michigan—will pay $130,788 in back wages …

Brickworks Property Restoration—a masonry company based in Clinton Township, Michigan—will pay $130,788 in back wages to 58 employees after the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) found the employer violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s (FLSA) overtime and record-keeping provisions.

WHD investigators determined Brickworks Property Restoration failed to pay employees overtime at time-and-one-half their regular rates when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

Investigators found employees worked an average of 55-65 hours per week and received cash at straight time rates for overtime hours.

Brickworks Property Restoration also violated the recordkeeping provisions of the FLSA when they failed to maintain accurate records of payroll and hours worked.

“Employers are responsible for ensuring that they pay all employees the wages they have legally earned and for keeping accurate records of the number of hours they work,” said Wage and Hour District Director Timolin Mitchell, in Detroit, Michigan. “We encourage employers to contact us for guidance, and to use the wide variety of tools we offer to help them fully understand their responsibilities. Violations like these can be avoided.”

For more information about the FLSA, and other laws enforced by WHD, contact the Division’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

Employers who discover overtime or minimum wage violations may self-report and resolve those violations without litigation through the PAID program .

Information is also available at https://www.dol.gov/whd , including a search tool to use if you think you may be owed back wages collected by the Division.

WHD’s mission is to promote and achieve compliance with labor standards to protect and enhance the welfare of the Nation’s workforce.

WHD enforces Federal minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping, and child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

WHD also enforces the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, the Employee Polygraph Protection Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, wage garnishment provisions of the Consumer Credit Protection Act, and a number of employment standards and worker protections as provided in several immigration related statutes.

Additionally, WHD administers and enforces the prevailing wage requirements of the Davis Bacon Act and the Service Contract Act and other statutes applicable to Federal contracts for construction and for the provision of goods and services.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.