KorthaseFlinn acquires N. MI benefits agency

KorthaseFlinn Insurance & Financial …

Northern Michigan Insurance Firm Continues to Build on Health & Wellness Expertise

KorthaseFlinn Insurance & Financial Services (www.korthaseflinn.com) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Northern Michigan Benefits, Inc. of Charlevoix, Michigan.

Tim Bruce, founder of Northern Michigan Benefits and current President of the Northern Michigan Association of Health Underwriters will be joining the Health & Wellness Team at KorthaseFlinn. Northern Michigan Benefits has been a fixture in Charlevoix since 1995.

Effective May 1st the clients of Northern Michigan Benefits will become part of the KorthaseFlinn client family.

Tim will continue to act as Benefits Consultant and will work in conjunction with the KorthaseFlinn service and compliance teams.

According to Tim, the decision to join KorthaseFlinn was one of strategic importance.

“As my business has grown in recent years, it became clear that I would need to hire additional staff or join forces with a larger firm. KorthaseFlinn is widely recognized as the leading provider of Health & Wellness solutions, so I was thrilled when the opportunity to join them presented itself.”

According to Randy Flinn, President of KorthaseFlinn, the decision to bring Tim and his clients into the KF family made perfect sense.

“I first met Tim years ago and have always known him to be passionate about the industry and his clients. However, the increasingly complex nature of our industry and the regulatory environment make it difficult for smaller firms to provide everything that clients require. The opportunity to bring the KF capabilities to Tim’s clients is exciting and sure to provide great benefits to all parties.”

The Northern Michigan Benefits acquisition represents the latest in a series of KorthaseFlinn investments in Northern Michigan.

In January, the firm joined forces with the Glasser Insurance Agency of Gaylord, which followed the 2015 acquisition of another Health & Wellness firm in Gaylord. KorthaseFlinn now serves over 20,000 customers from offices in Boyne City, East Jordan, Gaylord, and Petoskey.

About KorthaseFlinn Insurance

KorthaseFlinn advisors ensure peace of mind by preparing and protecting clients from life’s uncertainties.

Solutions include a broad range of personal and business insurance products, health insurance programs, and investment & retirement solutions.

As an independent agency, KorthaseFlinn has spent the last 93 years building a legacy of trust and expertise while serving clients locally, regionally, and nationally.

More information on the company can be found at www.korthaseflinn.com