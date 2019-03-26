Kirtland expands Grayling campus

The new Michigan Forest Products Institute will feature a brand-new cosmetology salon with advanced resources and new offerings for local residents who are seeking salon services.

The new Michigan Forest Products Institute will feature a brand-new cosmetology salon with advanced resources and new offerings for local residents who are seeking salon services.

Kirtland’s Grayling campus is growing with the announcement of a new building, to be open fall 2019, referred to as the Michigan Forest Products Institute.

Construction is now underway on the additional building, which will host new and updated curriculum beginning this fall. Kirtland is also expanding the existing Grayling building, its Health Science Center, with a 3,300-square-foot addition to house office space and meeting rooms.

Since the Grayling campus launched in 2016, it has grown to host 54 percent of Kirtland’s on-campus student population.

Visible from Interstate 75, the Grayling campus offers increased accessibility for a majority of students and faculty, and high-tech capabilities that support in-demand programming.

“With more and more students choosing the Grayling campus to further their education, it’s essential we provide them the spaces they need to learn the skills that will help them build long and meaningful careers,” states Dr. Tom Quinn, president of Kirtland Community College. “This expansion is another positive step in Kirtland’s growth, as we aim to provide students innovative and enriching academic experiences.”

At 44,000 square-feet, the new Michigan Forest Products Institute will feature a brand-new cosmetology salon with advanced resources and new offerings for local residents who are seeking salon services. It will also house two new programs—Automation Process Control (APC) and Wood Science Technology (WST)— aimed to meet the demands of the growing forest product manufacturing industry. Details on programming at the new building are below:

Automation Process Control: Exploring the technical management of advanced manufacturing plants, this new, fast-paced program teaches the essential skills needed for instrumentation, electronics, automation and control of machines and processes.

Exploring the technical management of advanced manufacturing plants, this new, fast-paced program teaches the essential skills needed for instrumentation, electronics, automation and control of machines and processes. Cosmetology: With the new building, the cosmetology program will move from Kirtland’s Roscommon campus to Grayling and will feature a partnership with Redken Education to offer advanced training. Cosmetology will offer a full-service salon, warm reception and retail area, brand-new styling stations, a designated spa area and more.

With the new building, the cosmetology program will move from Kirtland’s Roscommon campus to Grayling and will feature a partnership with Redken Education to offer advanced training. Cosmetology will offer a full-service salon, warm reception and retail area, brand-new styling stations, a designated spa area and more. Welding: Kirtland’s welding program covers the latest technologies and fundamental training in the industry, including plasma and laser technology, graphics and computer-aided drafting in both lecture and lab environments.

Kirtland’s welding program covers the latest technologies and fundamental training in the industry, including plasma and laser technology, graphics and computer-aided drafting in both lecture and lab environments. Wood Science Technology: This new nine-month program unpacks the key skills of manufacturing processes, including machine and process dynamics, assembling components, troubleshooting and programming and more.

This new nine-month program unpacks the key skills of manufacturing processes, including machine and process dynamics, assembling components, troubleshooting and programming and more. Workforce Development and Training: The Workforce Development and Training Program provides apprenticeship training and educational opportunities to regional business and industry partners in order to enhance a variety of job skills of their employees.

To learn more about Kirtland’s Grayling expansion and the programs included, visit kirtland.edu. Any students, including high school students, interested in learning about new or existing Kirtland programs can visit theAdmissions page.