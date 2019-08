Kids fly free on Saturday

If your child is interested in flying, the Boyne City Municipal Airport is the place to be Saturday Aug. 10.

Free Young Eagles airplane rides will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon for students ages 8 to 17 to learn about flying and general aviation.

The program is offered through the Harbor Springs EAA Chapter and rides are on a first come, first served basis.

The airport is located at 1048 East Main Street.

For more info, call Rod Cortright at (231) 675-0393.