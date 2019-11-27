Kelli Knight appointed to ASHA

Kelli Knight, a Speech and Language Pathologist for Char-Em ISD, has been selected to serve on a national committee of the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association (ASHA).

Knight is a specialist in teaching students kindergarten through age 26 to communicate using alternative communication tools and technology in an area known as Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC).

She was selected by ASHA in summer 2019 to begin serving on a committee that will work to establish board certification criteria for those specialists nationally who, like Knight, connect children and young adults with communication resources and technology.

Knight’s students have not developed verbal communication or struggle with communication, for a variety of reasons such as neurological damage, developmental delay, autism or other underlying causes. “A lot of my students are emerging communicators, and they need to learn ways to communicate their basic needs,” she explained.

“I am very passionate about the work I do here with augmentative and alternative communication users in our Char-Em ISD districts,” noted Knight, who has worked for the ISD since 2012 and in the field since 2008.

That enthusiasm for her work and her growing level of expertise in the field gained the attention of the national ASHA organization and led to her appointment to the specialized committee, which includes about 25 members from around the country.

In her daily work, Knight pairs the students and young adults in her caseload with tools that aid their ability to communicate simple and more complex needs. She said some tools students use include PODD books, iPads with apps such as, TouchChat, Proloquo2GO, Words for Life, and even infrared technology to track eye movement for helping communicators. She works throughout Char-Em ISD districts in special education program classrooms.

Over the past decade-plus, she has grown a personal network of professionals around the nation who share practices and resources with one another.

That network will be particularly useful as she serves on the Test Question Development Committee for Augmentative and Alternative

Communication, a specialty recognition committee of ASHA. ASHA is the credentialing entity for speech and language pathologists, and ultimately the work of Knight’s committee will be to develop credentialing standards for practitioners like herself who seek Board Certification in Augmentative and Alternative Communication.

“We will be developing specific tracks for clinical practice, academic master clinicians and examination questions in intermediate and advanced practices for board certification in AAC,” she said. “This is going to lead to mentorship opportunities and ultimately, our students will benefit. Having this level of connection in Char-Em ISD through my role will help expand what we can provide students and their families.”

Once her committee develops the criteria for board certification testing, in about 2 or 3 years she estimates, she plans to turn around and take it herself and achieve the Board Certified Specialist AAC recognition, noting that the hard work is worth the effort when it comes to student success.

“Some of the kids say the funniest things now. They blow me away,” Knight said. “You can really see their personality come out, and it’s so rewarding. The motto of the ASHA is ‘Making effective communication, a basic human right, accessible and achievable for all.’ I truly believe in that mission. It is powerful to learn to communicate.”