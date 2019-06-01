June library events

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 146

June 1st to July 31st: “A Universe of Stories” Adult Summer Reading Challenge begins. Adults …

June 1st to July 31st: “A Universe of Stories” Adult Summer Reading Challenge begins. Adults are challenged to read 6 books over the summer.

RSVP or stop by the library and receive a reading log. Return completed log to BDL by Friday, August 2nd and you will be invited to an ice cream social celebration on Thursday Aug. 8 and will get a travel mug!

On Monday, June 3rd, 7pm, join us for “Pine Lake Golf Club Remembered” aka Ye Nyne Olde Holles, sponsored by The Charlevoix County History Preservation Society and BDL.

On Saturday, June 8th, 8am-12 noon, join us at the Boyne City Farmer’s Market for “A Universe of Stories” Storytime.

Travelogue: Africa: Thursday, June 13th, 6pm join the Mackenzie Family as they tell us about their trip to Africa and all their amazing adventures.

Summer Reading Program 2019 has something to do for ALL AGES! Beginning Friday, June 14th find us at Stroll the Streets where you can pick up your reading log, sign up for programs, and grab some fun goodies! Other Summer Reading events in June include:

• June 18th, 10:30am, Community Room – “A Universe of Stories: Rod Cortright, join our two local NASA ambassadors as they share with us about space, astronomy, and more; through hands-on demonstrations!

• June 19th, 6pm, Community Room – Lunar Survival Challenge: you’ve crashed on the moon, what will you use to survive? Recommended for families of 3rd-5th grade! RSVP Required: http://www.boynelibrary.org/children-programs.

• Beginning Thursday, June 20th, join us every Thursday 2:30pm for “A Universe of Stories” STEAM Workshops for ages 10-18. All summer long, come to explore space thu fun, hands-on activities.

• June 25th, 10am, Michigan Science Center presentation

There will be a Local Authors’ Fair on Saturday, June 15th from 1-4pm. Authors will be available to tell their stories and have signed copies of their books for sale.

Attention crafters, scrapbookers, quilters….on Saturday every month from 9am-12 noon, BDL has reserved our Community Room as an Open Craft Lab! Bring your materials, spread out and enjoy conversation and complete some of those projects. June 22nd is our first Craft Open Lab, RSVP online or call 231-582-7861 for more information.

Join our lunchtime Brown Bag Book Club. Our first meeting is Tuesday, June 25th at 12-1pm. Come late, leave early, but plan to spend your lunch time with us to discuss our book of the month! June’s book choice is Summer Sisters by Judy Blume.

Additional adult and family programs in June include:

• 9am, Mondays, FREE Yoga Class with Reb Andrews

• 10am, Mondays – “A Universe of Stories” Summer Storytime begins Monday, June 17th

• Beginning Computer Classes every Tuesday at 2pm.

• Tai Chi Class meets every Wednesday, 9am for beginners, 10am for advanced students, cost is $5 per session.

• Every first Friday of the month, a Sensory Storytime is available for our special needs adult patrons. Our next program will be Friday, June 7th at 10am. Caregivers must accompany participants.

• The Boyne District Library Book Club meets at 7pm on June 24th. This month’s book is Once Upon a River by Bonnie Jo Campbell.