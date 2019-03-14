John A. Schwartzfisher, 97

John was born on December 13, 1921 in Petoskey to John A. and Anna (Hass) Schwartzfisher Sr.

He attended the Carpenter Country School. During WWII he served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1943.

He married Ida Rea in Detroit.

In 1951 he moved his family to Petoskey where he was employed by Petoskey Manufacturing and later McLaughlin’s.

He was a good dad and grandfather, and was well liked by his friends and neighbors.

He loved few things more than being outside and tending his garden.

He truly enjoyed sharing whatever he grew with everyone.

He will fondly be remembered as a good man.

His surviving family members include his son Steve (Linda) Schwartzfisher of Plantation, Florida and Beverly Swadling of Petoskey, his 5 grandchildren Lisa (Les) Swadling-Hamilton of Drumheller, Alberta, Julie Wandrie of Petoskey, Debbie (Rob) Youngs of Saline, Michigan, Jim Swadling of Petoskey, and Dawn Binkham of Plantation, Florida, 5 great grandchildren, Brandon, Kyle and Troy Swadling, Mathew Wandrie and Grace Youngs. John is also survived by 5 of his siblings, Joe (Louise) Schwartzfisher of Petoskey, Teresa Biggs of South Bend, Indiana, Catherine Schwartzfisher of Petoskey, Leo Schwartzfisher (Beverly) of Petoskey and Edith (Gordon) Kruskie of Harbor Springs. John was preceded in death by his wife Ida on December 7, 2000 and by 6 sisters and 3 brothers.