JCI leadership training at Boyne Mountain

Calling all change makers, entrepreneurs, and team leads: Are you looking to grow your business, improve your leadership skills, or meet young, awesome people to connect with? Look no further!

JCI Michigan is bringing Leadership Training Day to Boyne Mountain!

This one day event, geared at young professionals from around the state of Michigan, will take place on May 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls, Michigan.

Unlike any other organization geared at young professionals, JCI Michigan will offer a day of hands-on professional training, development & networking for adults under 40 interested in progressing their careers and developing networking skills.

This event will also qualify individuals looking to fulfill professional development hours in education and training.

JCI Michigan welcomes businesses and organizations to sponsor attendance at this professional event and encourages any leadership driven individuals to purchase tickets for attendance quickly as spaces fill up.

MAY 4 LEADERSHIP TRAINING DAY

9-10AM Session 1:

Financial Literacy – What’s Up with Your Credit:

Do you suffer from “Swiper’s Disease” or have just been trying to keep up – buying the latest

tech, fashions or…food? Let’s get you on a path of financial health and put those 3 digit numbers where they need to be!

Credit scores dictate so many areas of your life: renting an apartment, buying a car, insurance rates, job opportunities and of course buying a home. It’s not fair – but your credit score speaks louder than your experience, educations, and wardrobe.

Let’s not allow your credit score to determine how the world views you! We will cover what makes up your credit score, how to keep it in check and triage strategies to bring it back to life.

9-10AM Session 1: Transformational Leadership:

Transformational leadership strives to empower individuals within an organization to find their inspiration and become leaders in their own right.

In this training, participants will learn how to motivate members, create social change within an organization, and implement the tools necessary to develop followers into leaders. Learn how to maximize the potential of the individual to instill lasting sustainable impact, essential for success in today’s organizations.

10-11am Session 2: Advancing Your Career Opportunities:

The world of recruiting and job placement is rapidly changing. Professional social networks

are an essential tool for passive sourcers and an essential opportunity for people looking for employment or looking to advance their career opportunities. Gabe Murillo will use his experience as a recruiter and passive sourcer to teach you the most productive ways to take advantage of the ever-changing job market.

10-11am Session 2: The Surprisingly Simple Truth Behind Extraordinary Results:

We don’t decide our destiny; we decide our habits and our habits create our destiny. What will it take to build the life that you want to have? Trainer Kelly O’Leary will go over what is stopping us from getting the Destiny that we each desire for ourselves and then create a plan and system to keep us on track to build a Life by Design.

11-12pm Session 3: Millennials Got You Down?!: Keynote Caiylin Crommett

This session will focus on the Millennial generation and the key to understanding them as a whole.

We will explore actionable tips and tricks for attracting them to your organization, and how to engage and retain them to ensure future growth and success!

12-1pm: Networking Lunch

1-2pm: JCI Talks

You can’t miss our new signature conference presentation!

Styled like a TED talk, each JCI

Talk speaker will have seven minutes to capture your attention and fuel you with what you need to make 2019 a success.

The talks are focused on teamwork and leadership with both professional and personal stories from inspiring leaders.

Register now:

trainingday.eventbrite.com