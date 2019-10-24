James “Wayne” Gaines, 82

James “Wayne” Gaines, 82, a part-time resident of Deer Lake for the past fifty years, died on October 15, 2019 at his home in Versailles, KY after a long illness.

He was born in Versailles to the late Woodrow Wilson Gaines and Frances Roark Gaines McAuliff. He was the grandson of the late Ollie B. and Dora Robards Gaines, Versailles.

He is survived by one brother, Woodrow (Lois) Gaines, Versailles, two nephews, Michael (Deborah) Gaines, Lexington KY, Mitchell Gaines, Binghamton, NY and two nieces, Janine (Pat) Burrows, Mobile, AL and Krista (Mike) Galitsis, Granite Falls, WA.

Wayne grew up in Dearborn, MI and graduated from Western Michigan University.

He served in the US Army in (West) Germany.

For four decades, he worked in the insurance industry in Chicago, Minneapolis and St. Louis.

After Wayne retired, he returned to Versailles to reconnect with his home town.

In his earlier years he loved skiing at Boyne Mountain and later, loved hiking the trails.

He enjoyed fishing and sailing on Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix.

A memorial service is planned in the Spring at his beloved vacation cottage on Deer Lake.

Gifts in memory of Wayne are suggested to the Woodford Humane Society, Versailles, KY.

