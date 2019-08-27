Island hosts half marathon, 10k, 5k

The Beaver Island Half Marathon plus 10K and 5K. Start at 9:00AM for 1/2 Marathon, 9:30AM for 10K and 10:00AM for 5K.

Packet pickup and day before registration will take place on the porch at Dalwhinnie from 5 – 6:30.

Fun opportunity to explore the Island! August 31, 2019 is the day of three great races. Our half marathon, 10 K and 5 K. All three races begin at the public beach and end at the public beach; but in between, you will see amazing scenery, wildlife, and flora. We have participant medals for every runner/walker, plus prizes for first place in all age categories for the ½ marathon. There will be refreshments at the finish line in addition to music by the band Legal Immigrants. The band will also perform at the Shamrock that night. Come to Beaver Island and run, then relax on our very special island.

The proceeds go to help support The Beaver Island Cultural Arts Association. In the past we have also given to the Beaver Island Rural Health Center. The registration link can be found at beaverisland.org. You will also find everything you need to know about getting to Beaver Island and accommodations. Please join us! You will be glad you did! Sign up at https://runsignup.com/bi. Learn more at our chamber website or Friends of Beaver Island Facebook page.

Other activities include:

Kayaking

Jet-Ski Rental

Tritoon, Paddle board and Pontoon Rental

Sunset Cruises

Fishing Charters

Registration for this event can be completed on-line via the website.

Check the website or the Chamber for details about on-site registration.