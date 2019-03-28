Is US-131, M-75 intersection safe?

MDOT seeks input on the safety of the intersection at US-131 and M-75 at a public meeting on April 8.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be holding a Public Townhall Meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, about improving the safety of the intersection of US 131 and M-75 North.

The meeting will be held at the Melrose Township Hall, 04289 M-75 North in the Village of Walloon Lake.

A meeting notice states that it is being held with MDOT staff working with Melrose Township and State Representative Triston Cole.

The stated purpose of the meeting is: Seeking public input about the safety of the intersection and ways to improve. Come share your concerns.

If you are unable to attend, you may submit comments in writing to Melrose Township, P.O. Box 189, Walloon Lake MI 49796 or email melrosetwp@charter.net.