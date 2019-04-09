Irish event supports free clinic

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 70

On Behalf of the Boyne Area Free Clinic, Dr. Richard Mansfield accepts a donation collected …

On Behalf of the Boyne Area Free Clinic, Dr. Richard Mansfield accepts a donation collected by the Boyne Celtic Session at the annual St. Patrick’s Session.

Mansfield indicated the moneys are very appreciated as the Boyne Area Free Clinic is in serious need of funds to help with patient care and medications.

The Boyne Celtic Session plays traditional Irish music.

The event is free to the public and their next session is May 19 in the community room of the Boyne District Library.

For more information about the the Boyne Area Free Clinic or to donate online visit http://www.boyneareafreeclinic.com or call 231-582-4605