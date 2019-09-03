Irish Consul General to visit Boyne

Boyne City will have a very special guest on Wednesday Sept. 4, when Irish Consul …

Boyne City will have a very special guest on Wednesday Sept. 4, when Irish Consul General Brian O’Brien is expected to visit.

The trip comes less than two months after representatives from Boyne Valley Ireland came to Boyne City to formally establish a twinning relationship with their sister city.

“Upon arriving on Wednesday, Consul General O’Brien will be meeting with the Boyne Valley Lions Club at the Boyne District Library for their weekly noon luncheon meeting,” said Boyne City Manager Michael Cain in an Aug. 30 press statement. “Following that, it is anticipated that he will meet with some business and community leaders and also be welcomed at the Boyne City Hall, which is still proudly flying the flag of Ireland that first went up in July for the twinning ceremony.”

Boyne City and the whole Local Boyne Valley area—including Boyne Valley Township and the Village of Boyne Falls—received their names from the Millers, who were the first permanent settlers in the area.

The river that John Miller saw shortly after he landed on the eastern shores of what is now called Lake Charlevoix in 1856 reminded him of the Boyne River in his Irish homeland and he named it after that.

“The Boyne Valley regions in both the United States and Ireland are working to build on that common heritage and … further cultural and economic ties between them,” said Cain.

O’Brien, who works out of Chicago, represents Ireland to the Midwestern U.S. He is Ireland’s 22nd Consul General to work in that office. This will be his first official visit to Boyne City.