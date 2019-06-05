Investigation continues into fatal crash

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 112

On May 31, 2019 at approximately 12:50 pm, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office responded to …

On May 31, 2019 at approximately 12:50 pm, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three vehicle accident on US-131 near Bauman Road in Melrose Township.

The crash involved two passenger cars and one semi truck.

There was a collision between the three vehicles, causing heavy damage to the two passenger cars and minor damage to the semi truck.

The driver of the car going northbound on US-131 was Aarre Lindholm, 83, from Petoskey who was passing the semi truck driven by Kevin Samkowiak, 58 of Boyne Falls.

While Lindholm was passing the semi truck, he collided head on with another vehicle driven by Esther Arlt, 18, from Vanderbilt who was going southbound on US-131.

Lindholm was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arlt was transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital by Boyne City Ambulance where she was treated for her injuries.

Samkowiak was also transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital by Emmet County EMS.

All of the subjects involved in the accident were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.