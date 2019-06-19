Interfaith gathering for climate action

Congregations from across Northern Michigan, and beyond, will gather at Voorhies Hall in Bay View …

The event is from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday June 26.

This special evening will include prayer, drumming, and song; an indigenous perspective on relationships and responsibilities; an update on climate breakdown in Michigan; a congregational panel; and a lightning round of practical actions that congregations, individuals, and families can do to make a difference now.

Drumming and song will feature the Drum Voices of Greensky Hill and local musician Jeff Pagel.

Keynote speakers will include Holly T. Bird, attorney/activist, Water Protector Legal Collective, MI Water Protectors Legal Task Force and Knute Nadelhoffer, Director, University of Michigan Biological Station.

David Arnosti, green team member Haslett Community Church near Lansing, will speak to Haslett’s experience with forming a sustainability team, how they integrated respect and reverence of our common home into all aspects of community life, how their congregation moved to powering their church with sunlight, and their mentoring of other congregations wanting to do the same.

“The climate reports that came out last fall call for unprecedented action now,” explains Rev. Deb Hansen, Board member, Michigan Interfaith Power & Light. “Recognizing the choices we face, this event will offer guidance for congregations around what we can do to put faith into action in response to this urgent challenge and opportunity to protect our children’s future.”

Michigan Interfaith Power & Light connects faith, sustainability, and justice.

Our mission is to inspire and equip people of faith and conscience to exercise care and respect for our common home.

We offer practical ways to put faith into action by promoting energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable practices that lead to a cleaner, healthier, and more just world.

Michigan IPL works statewide to gather and focus the immense grassroots power within the state’s faith communities to help them become leaders in the effort to address climate breakdown, ecological degradation, and a just transition.

This program was planned and organized under the leadership of the newly formed Michigan Interfaith Power & Light Northern Michigan Chapter, including Melissa Hansen and MaryKay O’Donnell, Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Petoskey; Dottie Hawthorne, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Petoskey; Carolyn Belknap, Robin Lees, and Rev. Jonathan David Mays, Pastor, Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church, Charlevoix; Rev. Deb Hansen, Michigan Interfaith Power & Light; Pam Ovshinsky and Elisa Seltzer, Temple B’nai Israel of Petoskey; and Tom Beukema and Betty Palm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Petoskey.

This event was also made possible by the generous support of the Bay View Association, the Odawa Hotel, Petoskey, and the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.

All congregations are welcome.