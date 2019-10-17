Info wanted on BC-EJ Road crash

On Oct. 9, at 9:48 a.m. the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office Deputies as well as …

On Oct. 9, at 9:48 a.m. the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office Deputies as well as East Jordan Police, East Jordan Fire Department and Jordan Valley EMS, responded to an injury accident on Boyne City-East Jordan Road near Demaio Road in Wilson Township.

The accident occurred when 32-year-old area resident Michael Holdorph was traveling Westbound on Boyne City-East Jordan Road and states he had to move off the road to avoid a vehicle in his lane.

Holdorph lost control after a possible collision and struck a guardrail causing heavy damage to the car.

Holdorph and his two passengers, 32-year-old Elysia Zitka and 24-year-old Lindsey LaCroix, were injured in the accident.

All three occupants were taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital for their injuries.

Zitka and LaCroix were not wearing their seatbelts.

The vehicle that Holdorph reported forced him off the road is reported as possibly a white SUV type vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash and a possible secondary involved vehicle are asked to contact the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 547-4461.