In-city trail discussed further

Boyne City Commission met Tuesday Nov. 26 for its regular bimonthly meeting to consider a number of agenda items including the city manager’s report, Franklin Street project, potential purchase of an infield groomer, a paint the plow contest, setting the commission’s 2020 meeting calendar, a look at the proposed non-motorized in-city trail, and a request to change next week’s meeting time.

Boyne City Commissioner Sally Page was absent.

City Manager Report

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain said the Terrace Street project has pretty much wrapped up until Spring.

“The pavilion project continues to move forward,” he said. “You may have noticed the new fence around the new concrete floor in the areas east of the building.”

Cain said the concrete will be curing over a couple weeks before building atop it can begin.

Boyne Valley Trail project continues on the boardwalk section near Boyne Mountain.

Boyne City received a grant from the Charlevoix County Community Foundation for $2,500 to be used toward costs for the new agility section of the city’s dog park.

The 50th anniversary of the closing of the tannery was observed Thanksgiving week.

Boyne City is looking for a deputy treasurer due to Michele Hewitt’s pending retirement. Applications are due Jan. 6, 2020. Details on page 7

The Boyne City Heritage Center has new temporary lights installed in the city’s museum area. A volunteer is expected to paint the area this week.

Thanks for service

Boyne City Planning Director Scott McPherson and Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer presented Joe St. Dennis with a certificate of appreciation for the 29 years he served on the Boyne City Planning Commission. St. Dennis recently left the volunteer board.

PC Appointment

Approval of the recommendation of the planning commission to appoint Nichole Moblo to fill the vacancy on the Boyne City Planning Commission

Passed 4-0

Franklin Street

Consideration to award a contract for design services for the Franklin Street Storm Sewer & Resurfacing Project to C2AE of Gaylord in an amount not-to-exceed $14,900.

Residents along Franklin Street, east of South Park Street, have complained about stormwater runoff from the Boyne City Housing Litzenburger Place parking lot as well as runoff from the local streets flooding their properties.

The area is currently not served with storm sewers or open ditches.

To address these concerns and also to address other past complaints about road drainage along Park Street, north of Franklin Street, the city has looked at routes for a storm sewer that would serve multiple purposes.

City officials say the best route is to install a pipe along the south side of Franklin Street, then along the west side of Park Street, and finally along the south side of Morgan Street to South Lake Street.

The existing pavement on Franklin Street is a good candidate for a crush and shape treatment.

The other two streets would be mostly undisturbed, so no major pavement work would be performed.

The city requested a formal proposal from C2AE, the city’s civil engineering consultant, outlining the project understanding, scope, and fee for the desired services.

The engineer’s preliminary opinion of probable costs is $159,600 for construction.

The cost of the professional services is $14,900, which would be charged to the Professional Services account in the Local Roads Budget.

Motion was approved 4-0

Infield Groomer

According to the city, in order to preserve the capital investment made this fall on the two rebuilt softball fields at Rotary Park, a new infield groomer attachment is necessary.

Consideration to approve a purchase order contract with the ABI Attachments Inc. for the purchase of a Rascal MVP infield groomer in an amount not-to-exceed $4,795.94.

Neidhamer asked if this equipment could be used in the winter for trails and was informed no.

Motion passed 4-0

Plow painting contest

Consideration to authorize city staff to work with the Boyne City Public Schools to implement a “Paint Our Plow” program starting in 2020.

Boyne City Public Works Superintendent Tim Faas said numerous road agencies across the country have embraced a program designed to raise the awareness of the importance of snow removal from public streets.

The “Paint Our Plow” program would be an effort coordinated with the Boyne City Public Schools each year.

A design contest would occur during the spring to challenge students to come up with a creative design to paint on an out-of-service plow blade located at the entrance to the Public Works facility on Robinson Street.

The paint for the chosen design would be donated, so the only cost to the city would be the time to prepare the plow blade for new paint each season.

Faas said the program has proved to be very successful and helps build awareness of the critical public service provided by road crews each winter season.

It is also a way to emphasize safety to the residents for workers performing plowing around the city.

Commissioners agreed it is a good idea.

Motion passed 4-0

Meeting calendar

Motion to approve the Boyne City Commission regular meeting schedule for 2020 as the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. and the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon—except the fourth Tuesday of December—also changing the March meeting dates to March 3 at 7 p.m. and March 17 at 7 p.m.

All meetings to be held at Boyne City Hall, 319 North Lake St. in Boyne City and also to approve the FYE 2021 Tentative Budget Schedule, making the time of the March 19 meeting 5 p.m.

The motion passed 4-0

In-town trail

Boyne City commissioners discussed options for a proposed approximately 1.5-mile West Michigan to Old City Park non-motorized trail route. See the Wednesday Nov. 27 Boyne City Gazette for full details on the original joint city boards meeting held Nov. 19 during which the in-town trail matter was discussed at length.

“One of the additional takeaways I took out of the meeting was that there are some short-term things we can do as we’re working to do an implementation of an entire route with regards to lane markings and possible shoulder widenings,” said Cain…. “I just wanted to give the commission an opportunity, if they had further insights or thoughts that they wanted to share or have discussion on at this time while it’s still fairly fresh in your minds.”

He added, “We’re going to be getting, hopefully, additional feedback from both the planning commission and the park board after their next meetings as well.”

Commissioners discussed the issues of trail length, where the trail would be safest regarding motor vehicle traffic, how to deal with areas with little room between the street and residences.

“I think, ultimately, the main thing we’ve really got to focus on is what is the preferred route and what’s the best way we can do to make that work. And that’s the issue we struggled with two years ago, too.”

One concern was that, if the trail isn’t wide enough, it won’t qualify for certain grants like the MDNR Trust Fund.

“I think we need to be real strategic in our grant planning,” Cain said. “Whether you’re talking about a straight-line trail or something that’s along the waterfront.”

Cain said one of his concerns is that the city may have difficulty applying for trail moneys for two sections of unrelated trail—example given being the in-town trail and a section of boardwalk in a nearby park—which are too near each other.

Neidhamer said he wants to keep current discussions preliminary. He also said he likes the idea of keeping the trail as much on one side of the road as possible with no road crossings if possible. And, he said he’d like to see walk-throughs done on the potential trail route with homeowners in the affected areas.

“One of the good things about the route … we have is, I think a lot of people recognize it as a difficult section to traverse,” Cain said.

Commissioners agreed further public input meetings are necessary.

Meeting Change

Motion to change the time of Boyne City Commission’s Dec. 10 regular meeting to noon.

The measure passed 4-0