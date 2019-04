I-75 work near Grayling starts soon

Southbound I-75 resurfacing near Grayling starts April 29. This work will require daytime single-lane closures and shoulder closures.

The project is estimated to last from Monday April 29 until Friday July 12.

This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1 million to resurface 4.1 miles of southbound I-75 from the I-75 Business Loop in Grayling to US-127.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2Up75KS