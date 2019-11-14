HUNTERS – Free dog safety bandannas

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 87

The Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy (WLAC) wants to help keep your dog safe this …

The Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy (WLAC) wants to help keep your dog safe this rifle-hunting season.

Visit the WLAC office to get your FREE orange bandanna to help hunters see your pup when you’re out enjoying nature.

The WLAC also recommends investing in reflective collars, harnesses, and leashes.

“We always want to ensure that everyone stays safe on our preserves and in other natural areas this time of year, and that includes keeping pets safe as well. Brightly colored clothing is one simple and effective way to help make your presence known and prevent accidents.” said Abbie Hawley, WLAC Director of Conservation Programs.

The WLAC office is located at 4060 Suite 102 North M-75, Walloon Lake.

Feel free to stop by anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about The Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy please visit www.walloon.org.