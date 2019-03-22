Humane society, pet adoption event

On Saturday March 30, Irish Boat Shop is hosting the Sink a Whaler Donation & Adoption Event with the goal to place as many animals as possible in their forever homes and to fill the unsinkable Boston Whaler with enough donations to do the impossible!

Dogs and boats have gone together longer than the tallest tale told by the saltiest seadog, a fact that spurred Irish Boat Shop to partner with the Cherryland Humane Society (CHS).

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the CHS will be bringing dogs and cats who are looking for a home to Irish Boat Shop, located near 4 Mile Rd.

While you won’t be able to take your new friend home with you on the 30th, you can start the adoption process and head home with a thank you goodie bag from Irish Boat Shop.

The Cherryland Humane Society has suggested the following donations: animal safe ice melt, dishwasher soap, bleach, liquid laundry soap, white office paper, and heavy-duty black trash bags (50 gallons). For the full list, visit https://cherrylandhumane.org/wishlist-2/.

While dogs are normally welcome at Irish Boat Shop, we ask that your dog stays home or in the car during the adoption event.

For more information contact Kate Manthei at 231-526-6225 ext. 135 or visit www.IrishBoatShop.com.