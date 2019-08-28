Household hazardous waste disposal

Many products you use in your home and yard contain hazardous materials. Improper disposal of these products can cause fires, injuries to people and animals, and groundwater contamination. Two local dates have been scheduled to allow residents to dispose of household hazardous waste.
This guide (right) will help you identify hazardous products in your home.
Keep your home safe by disposing of hazardous products properly.
The Charlevoix County Household Hazardous Waste days are:
• Friday, 5-8 p.m., Sept. 13
• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 14
To make a reservation, call 547-7221 between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To be added to the county’s electronic notification system, email recycling@charlevoixcounty.org
Location will be given out when scheduling reservation.
For More Info, please visit: www.charlevoixcounty.org/recycling
Common Hazardous Items: Fluorescent Bulbs, Motor Oil, Batteries, Pesticides, Cleaners & Polishes, Aerosols, Automotive Fluids, Oil Paints, Finishes & Thinners, Solvents, Mercury & Items Containing Mercury, PILL POD: Medicines FREE; Latex Paints: $1 per gallon (non-hazardous)
Electronics: Computers, TV’s, Cameras, Telephones, Microwave Ovens, Game Systems, Printers, VCRs, Radios (items that contain hazardous materials) FREE
Appliances: refrigerators, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, freezers, stoves, dishwashers, disposals, lawnmowers, electric or gas motors, anything steel FREE
Charlevoix County Recycling Program 301 State St., Charlevoix. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.