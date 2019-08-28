Household hazardous waste disposal

Events

Featured

News Boyne City Gazette 54

Many products you use in your home and yard contain hazardous materials. Improper disposal of …

Many products you use in your home and yard contain hazardous materials. Improper disposal of these products can cause fires, injuries to people and animals, and groundwater contamination. Two local dates have been scheduled to allow residents to dispose of household hazardous waste.