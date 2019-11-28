Hospice holiday fundraiser

The Boyne Eta Nu Charities annual “Lights of Love” tree lighting remembrance ceremony will take …

The Boyne Eta Nu Charities annual “Lights of Love” tree lighting remembrance ceremony will take place Wednesday Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. on the Dilworth Hotel porch.

This special event offers an opportunity for community members to honor and remember loved ones during the holiday season and raise money for Northwest Michigan Hospice Assist.

In the past 32 years, Boyne Eta Nu has raised over $107,000 for Hospice.

You can help decorate our Lights of Love tree by purchasing a green, blue, red or gold light ranging from $5 to $30.

For a $40 contribution, you will receive a personalized “heart of love” with the name of your loved one that will hang on the tree during the month of December.

All monies collected will go to the Hospice Assist program.

Lights of Love flyers with donation information for lights, hearts or reserving for our post-ceremony dinner at Water Street Cafe are available online.

Those wishing to make direct contributions may do so via mail to Pati Scott, 4408 E. Fontenoy, Boyne City MI 49712.

Donations are tax-deductible and accepted through the end of this year. Please make checks payable to Boyne Eta Nu Charities. More info at (231) 758-2496.