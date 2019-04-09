Honoring East Jordan’s Julius Metcalf

Veteran of the Month for April is Julius Leroy Metcalf of East Jordan.

Veteran of the Month for April is Julius Leroy Metcalf of East Jordan.

Born November 26, 1916 in East Jordan, Michigan to parents Edgar Leroy and Elsie May Crawford Metcalf. Julius lived his whole life in East Jordan.

He attended East Jordan Schools through the 8th grade, and then began working as a general farm hand around the area.

On August 5, 1941 in Kalamazoo Michigan, Metcalf was inducted into the Armed Forces.

After receiving basic training, and qualifying with the M1 Carbine, he was sent for additional training as a Medium Tank Crewman, and schooling in Tank Destroyer weapons.

He was then assigned to Company B, 607th Tank Destroyer Battalion and departed the United States on 13 April, 1944 arriving in the European Theater of Operations on 21 April, 1944.

His unit was involved in Battles and Campaigns in Normandy; Northern France; Ardennes; Rhineland; and Central Europe.

On 4 March, 1945 during operations near the town of Kirchbach in Eastern Germany, Metcalf was wounded in action, and returned to the United States on 28 June, 1945.

On 6 July, 1945 at the Separation Center Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Metcalf was given an Honorable Discharge from Military Service with the rank of Tech Sargent 5, and received the following Decorations: The American Defense Service Ribbon; The European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon; The Silver Star Medal; The Purple Heart Medal for wounds received; and 2 Overseas Service Bars.

Returning home, Julius worked 18 years as a road construction finisher, then worked at the Wickes Manufacturing Co. Mechanical Components Division in East Jordan, later known as Dura Mechanical, retiring March 1, 1979 after 12 years with the company.

Julius was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7580 in East Jordan, Michigan.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors.

On November 14, 1992, Julius Leroy Metcalf answered the final call and is being honored by his son Donald, and family.

To honor a veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.