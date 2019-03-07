Home Show March 8-9, Petoskey

The 43rd Annual Northern Michigan Regional Home Show is being hosted at North Central Michigan …

The 43rd Annual Northern Michigan Regional Home Show is being hosted at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey on Friday March 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday March 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event features more than 70 exhibitors showcasing home improvement products and services, energy-efficient systems, designers, and the latest ideas in home remodeling.

Aligned businesses exhibiting include those in financial services, water conditioning systems, real estate, dog fencing and others.

This is a family-friendly event with children’s activities including a self- paced scavenger hunt, bounce house on Saturday only and a building project by Home Depot.

Admission is only $5 for adults and children 17 and under are free.

On Saturday there are several educational programs available to paid attendees:

• 11 a.m. – So You Have Decided to Build, Now What?

• 12 p.m. -So you Have Decided to Remodel, Now What?

• 1 p.m. – Home For a Lifetime: Considerations for Aging in Place

• 2 p.m. – Simple and Effective Energy Saving Tips.

Major show sponsors include:

Owen’s Soft Water Inc., Harbor/Brenn Insurance Agencies, and DTE Energy.

Additional sponsors are:

Builders First Source, Charlevoix Ace Hardware, Consumers Energy, Edgewater Design Group, Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences, Harbor View Custom Builders, Hastings Mutual Insurance, Home Depot, Lake Michigan Credit Union, North Central Michigan College, and Petoskey News Review.

More info at www.hbanm.com.