Historical society picture night

Little Traverse Historical Society of Petoskey has announced its next evening program, Thursday, September 19 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Co-Executive Directors Jane Garver and Dylan Taylor will welcome visitors to browse the Historical Society’s extensive collection of photographs.

The photographs will be available to the public for viewing, and the directors hope that visitors will be able to identify some of the people, places, and events that are depicted. “We have a great photo collection, but it would be much better if we knew who was in the pictures,” said Garver. “Many of them are not identified, or the information is incomplete.” There are also many pictures of Petoskey homes.

In addition to viewing photographs, the Historical Society will be collecting stories from attendees who wish to share. Ric Pierpont of Pierpont Productions will be at the museum to record stories both by appointment and drop-in. Appointments can be made by contacting the museum at 347-2620 or emailing info@petoskeymuseum.org.

Those interested in attending can park at the museum, located on the Petoskey waterfront at 100 Depot Court. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.