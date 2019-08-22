HIRING – Head Start/GSRP Site Supervisor

Head Start/GSRP Site Supervisor for Antrim, Charlevoix, and Emmet counties:

Full time. Qualifications: BS in ECE or related field.

Would you like to be a part of promoting children’s development through services that support early learning, health, safety and family well-being?

We are seeking a team member with experience in leading a quality program in a preschool setting, background in supervising teaching teams, knowledge of licensing rules, manages as a team player, relational with others, ability to individualize, and stay organized.

Up to $19.59 hr. EOE.

Respond by 8/27/19.

Visit www.nmcaa.net for details.