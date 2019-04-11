High school choir could sing with Foreigner

Classic Rock the BEAR 98.1 and 95.3 is seeking a local high school choir to sing on-stage with the classic rock band Foreigner.

The winning group will sing the classic hit I Want To Know What Love Is during an Aug. 8 concert at Kewadin Casino in St. Ignace.

The chosen choir will receive $500 from Foreigner toward its music program, along with admission for up to 25 members plus six chaperones.

Audition is through submission of a short video singing either a snippet or a full-length version of the song.

Choir videos or a link to a posted video must be submitted by May 15.

The BEAR will post contenders on the station contest webpage.

Selection will be made by public vote at classicrockthebear.com between May 16-30.

The winning choir will be announced on May 31.

In the last 10 years, Foreigner has shared the stage with over 500 high school choirs in support of the Grammy Foundation and youth music education.