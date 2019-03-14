Hidden roads tax Costs MI drivers $646 yearly

This week, Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after the national transportation research …

This week, Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after the national transportation research group TRIP found that the average Michigan driver spends $646 per year on car repairs, which is up from $562 in previous reports.

“Every driver in Michigan is already paying a hidden tax on our roads, and the cost just went up,” Whitmer said. “If we don’t raise the $2.5 billion we need to actually fix our roads the right way, with the right materials, the cost will continue to go up year after year.”

According to the governor, patching potholes and ignoring the problem isn’t working.

“Instead, it’s hurting our families and businesses and holding our economy back,” she said. “I’ve offered a real plan to raise the revenue we need to fix the damn roads and ensure we can attract businesses and talent to our state, and I’m ready to work with everyone who’s ready to solve these problems.”