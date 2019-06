Help wish DiMartino a Happy 100th

Please help friends and family of John DiMartino, a local World War II Navy Veteran who will turn 100 years old on June 24.

If you’d like to send him a birthday card to help celebrate this milestone, you can send it to:

John DiMartino – WW2 Veteran

C/O Lynn DiMartino

17245 20 1/2 Mile Road

Marshall, MI 49068