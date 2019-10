HELP WANTED Cash for the holidays. 4 Full and Part-Time Workers in Charlevoix needed making Christmas wreaths …

HELP WANTED

Cash for the holidays.

4 Full and Part-Time Workers in Charlevoix needed making Christmas wreaths and decorations.

Beginning November 1st

Great for all ages 14 years and up!

No experience needed.

Earn $10-$15 per hour

Call Gary at (231) 330-1656