HELP WANTED – Delivery driver

Charlevoix County Commission on Aging is seeking a part time Home Delivered Meals Driver/Kitchen Helper for the Boyne Area Senior Center. This position is Monday through Friday, for the hours between 10a – 2p, for up to 20 hours a week. May through September on Wednesdays the work day hours are 3p-7p. Start and finish time may fluctuate slightly dependent upon daily kitchen needs. No weekends. This position is responsible for the daily home delivered meals delivery for Home Bound Aging Charlevoix residents and assisting with various kitchen needs. This position is based out of the Boyne Area Senior Center. The right person needs have a positive perspective and love to work with seniors, and for seniors, on an independent basis. They should be outgoing, dependable, flexible and have effective communication skills. You must possess the physical abilities to lift to 50 pounds maximum and transfer items to and from vehicles and/or dining and office facilities. You must possess a valid driver’s license to travel from one location to another. You must have the ability to climb steps/stairs and must have reliable transportation as use of your own vehicle may be necessary. You must pass a physical, drug test and background check. Mileage will be paid if a COA or County fleet vehicle is unavailable. Applications are available for download from the Charlevoix County website “Employment Opportunities” page, and need to be submitted either via email to administration@charlevoixcounty.org, or via mail to: Human Resources, 301 State St., Charlevoix, MI 49720. Charlevoix County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.