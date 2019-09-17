Heart healthy living presentations

McLaren Northern Michigan invites the public to free presentations on heart healthy living, offered on the 4th Tuesday of the month from 6-7 p.m. at the John & Marnie Demmer Wellness Pavilion and Dialysis Center, located at 820 Arlington Avenue in Petoskey.

The McLaren Northern Michigan Heart Healthy Living Group has a mission to maintain and improve Heart Healthy Living in our community by offering information on prevention, treatment, and management of cardiovascular disease risk factors.

Upcoming Presentations:

September 24: Jason Ricci, MD, will present information on the Structural Heart, an umbrella term that encompasses the full scope of conditions caused by defects or abnormalities in the heart’s valves, walls, and/or muscle.

October 22: Daniel Buerkel, MD, will discuss the electrical system of the heart including common problems and treatments, such as Pacemakers, ICDs, CRTs, loop recorders, ablations, and medication management.

November 26: David Corteville, MD, will focus on understanding and managing your blood pressure, one of the primary risk factors for cardiovascular disease. His care philosophy is “to strive to use the latest research on procedures, medication, diet, and exercise to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease.”

For more information on the Heart Heathy Living Group community presentations, please call 231-487-4000, or visit mclaren.org/northernclasses.