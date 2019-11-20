Hayes Township special meeting

The Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting November 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Hayes Township Hall located at 09195 US 31 NORTH, Charlevoix, MI 49720.

The purpose of this meeting is to address the following agenda items:

1. Hayes Township Master Plan Draft: The Board of Trustees will decide whether to release the draft version of the updated Hayes Township Master Plan to required governmental agencies and to the public for review and comment. Required public hearings will be held at later dates.

2. Public Comments.