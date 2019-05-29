Guided art class at conservation district

by Boyne City Gazette 24

On Wednesdays beginning June 12th through August 28th, from 9:30am-12:30pm (no class July 3rd or August 14th), a guided open studio class environment combines the benefits of private instruction with those of a group classroom environment.

Join local artist & instructor, Jennie Kimbrough, as you create what you want & her gentle guidance provides the support you need!

Bring your own materials and projects, including drop cloths or table cloths, and get individualized instruction for the work you want to create, all while making art in a group setting.

Instruction will be tailored to your individual art practice, needs and desire to learn.

The program is offered through the Boyne Arts Gallery & hosted by the Charlevoix Conservation District.

Meet in the new Community Room, located at 303 North Street, Boyne City.

Enter Community Room at side entrance door.

Register by June 1st (late registration will be accepted until June 5th) at the Boyne Arts Gallery in downtown Boyne City located at 214 Water Street Boyne City, or call 231-582-2588.

Questions, please contact instructor, Jennie Kimbrough at 832-373-9774.

The mission of the Charlevoix Conservation District is to promote natural resource conservation efforts in Charlevoix County through partnerships, community outreach and landowner support.