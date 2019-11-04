Greenspace grants available

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan invites local communities to apply for funds to implement …

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan invites local communities to apply for funds to implement infrastructure, policy, and physical activity enhancements to public greenspaces.

The grant—Building Healthy Places—is part of continued work by the health department to ensure all residents have an opportunity to live a healthy life.

A portion of the grant aims to fund sustainable public greenspace enhancements that will create a lasting impact on the health of the community.

“Our physical environment has a direct influence on our health and wellbeing,” said Natalie Kasiborski, Director of Community Health at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan…. “It provides an opportunity to improve aesthetics, accessibility and safety of public greenspaces to increase the number of people using these spaces and, ultimately, improve the health of our community.”

Eligible applicants include local any government department, agency, special purpose district, public school district, Indian Tribal organization, or 501(c)(3).

Several grants will be awarded, with individual grants limited to $10,000.

Entities with public greenspace sites in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Otsego, or Wexford counties are eligible to apply.

Letters of Intent should be submitted by Friday Nov. 22; submission deadline is Friday Dec. 13.

An informational call will take place on Monday Nov. 25. For additional info, visit nwhealth.org/gip.html or call Kirstyn Horan at (231) 347-5362.